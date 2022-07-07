Ensign Group (ENSG) on a Buyout Binge to Boost US Footprint

The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG recently undertook a host of growth initiatives by purchasing the real estate and operations of various skilled nursing facilities located in Texas, California, Arizona and Nevada. These multiple acquisitions, already effective Jul 1, 2022, were undertaken to offer improved health outcomes in ENSG’s operational markets and solidify its presence in the regions.

In Texas, Ensign Group acquired the operations of five skilled nursing facilities named The Eden of Las Colinas, Pleasant Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Millbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, McKinney Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Park Manor Bee Cave. Except for The Eden of Las Colinas, the other four facilities will likely be entitled to a long-term, triple net lease. Only in the case of The Eden of Las Colinas facility, the buyout also involves the purchase of the real estate of the facility by a subsidiary of the captive real-estate unit of ENSG (Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc.).

Simultaneously, Ensign Group conducted a series of buyouts for strengthening its foothold in Arizona. The operations of the skilled nursing facility Villa Maria Post Acute and Rehabilitation, an assisted living facility Villa Maria Wellness Living and a behavioral health unit Tucson Recovery at Villa Maria were purchased by ENSG. The real estate of the above-mentioned facilities of Arizona were acquired by Standard Bearer’s unit.

Looking for growth opportunities in and around Las Vegas, Ensign Group acquired the operations of a skilled nursing facility Henderson Health and Rehabilitation in Nevada. The state is a suburb of Las Vegas.

Additionally, the Ensign Group unit Standard Bearer purchased the real estate of the following three skilled nursing facilities located in California, namely the Premier Care Center of Palm Springs, Brookside Healthcare Center and Broadway Villa Post Acute. The operations of the first two facilities are entrusted with an independent operating unit of ENSG.

This series of acquisitions increased the total count of healthcare operations within the portfolio of Ensign Group to 258 covering 13 U.S. states. Senior living operations’ count of 26 also form part of its total healthcare operations suite. Subsidiaries of Ensign Group (which also involve Standard Bearer), with an underlying motive to actively pursue real-estate investments, presently own 105 real-estate assets.

Pursuit of multiple buyouts highlights Ensign Group’s aggressive approach to the inorganic growth route. Apart from expanding its healthcare portfolio and strengthening its U.S. foothold, each facility buyout upgrades the capabilities of ENSG and enables it to extend its high-quality healthcare services. This is possible only by working closely with a credible team of caregivers present at each of the facilities and subsequently, gaining an in-depth knowledge about the local communities to serve them better.

