Ensign Group (ENSG) Hikes Dividend to Share More Profits

The Ensign Group, Inc.’s ENSG recently approved a 4.8% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to bolster shareholders' value. Following this move, the payout now stands at 5.5 cents compared with the earlier payout of 5.25 cents.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) medical nursing home player boasts of an impressive dividend history when it comes to rewarding its shareholders via dividend hikes. Shareholders of record as of Dec 31, 2021, will receive the meatier dividend on or before Jan 31, 2022. The recent hike marked the 19th straight year of a dividend hike. ENSG has been paying dividends since 2002. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Ensign Group’s dividend yield of 0.3% betters the industry’s average of 0.2%. ENSG’s dividend payment is expected to continue. Share buybacks and dividend hikes are a prudent way to maximize shareholders’ wealth and generate more value.



Several other enhancements have been made over the past few years. Continued dividend hikes hint at ENSG’s sound capital position despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis. ENSG’s dividend witnessed a 10-year CAGR of 0.9%.



ENSG’s balance sheet strength supports effective capital deployment. Ensign Group, a niche player providing health care services in the post-acute care continuum, urgent care center and mobile ancillary businesses in the United States, has been boasting an impressive solvency level. Its total debt is 12.8% of its capital, much lower than the industry’s average of 77.7%.

Also, its times interest earned stands at 38.2X, which came against the industry’s negative average of 1.2X. As of Sep 30, 2021, it had $304.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and a revolving line of credit of up to $350 million in available capacity, higher than its long-term debt less current maturities of $140.6 million.



ENSG continued with its capital deployment on the back of its solid capital position despite the current volatile environment. The company’s financial strength will instill investors’ confidence in the stock.



Also, its return on equity — a profitability measure to adjudge ENSG’s efficiency in utilizing its shareholders’ funds — is 20.4%, against the industry’s negative average of 22.6%.

Price Performance

Shares of ENSG have risen 6.9% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s rally of 4.8%. Promising Post-Acute Care industry, competitive strength, inorganic growth, strong underwriting Results and efficient capital deployment pave the way for long-term growth.

