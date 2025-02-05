ENSIGN GROUP Earnings Results: $ENSG Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENSIGN GROUP ($ENSG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.49 per share, missing estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,132,250,000, missing estimates of $1,151,376,173 by $-19,126,173.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ENSG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ENSIGN GROUP Insider Trading Activity

ENSIGN GROUP insiders have traded $ENSG stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY PORT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,118 shares for an estimated $1,660,200 .

. DAREN SHAW has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $574,058 .

. SWATI BARGOTRA ABBOTT sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $152,450

BARRY M SMITH sold 700 shares for an estimated $93,401

ANN SCOTT BLOUIN sold 375 shares for an estimated $58,241

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ENSIGN GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 244 institutional investors add shares of ENSIGN GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ENSIGN GROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $6,031,790 of award payments to $ENSG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.