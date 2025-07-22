ENSIGN GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $ENSG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ENSIGN GROUP ($ENSG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,243,948,140 and earnings of $1.58 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ENSG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ENSIGN GROUP Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $ENSG Data Alerts

ENSIGN GROUP insiders have traded $ENSG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER R. CHRISTENSEN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,086 shares for an estimated $5,805,073 .

. BEVERLY B. WITTEKIND (VP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,258 shares for an estimated $1,262,295 .

. SUZANNE D. SNAPPER (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,379 shares for an estimated $1,241,820 .

. BARRY M SMITH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $578,354 .

. DAREN SHAW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,999 shares for an estimated $550,114 .

. ANN SCOTT BLOUIN sold 450 shares for an estimated $57,627

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ENSIGN GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of ENSIGN GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ENSIGN GROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $7,486,408 of award payments to $ENSG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

ENSIGN GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENSG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ENSIGN GROUP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ENSG forecast page.

ENSIGN GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENSG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ENSG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $158.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tao Qiu from Macquarie set a target price of $156.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Raj Kumar from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $160.0 on 02/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.