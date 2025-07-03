Ensign Group Boosts U.S. Presence With Idaho and Texas Facility Buyouts

The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG recently purchased the real estate and operations of a Boise, ID-based skilled nursing facility, Timber Springs Transitional Care. Equipped with 120 beds, the real estate was acquired through a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company. The facility will now be operated by a tenant entity affiliated with Ensign.

Concurrently, the unit of Standard Bearer purchased the real estate of Duncanville, TX-based Duncanville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. This 124-bed skilled nursing facility will be operated by a third party under a long-term triple net lease arrangement. Both the Idaho and Texas acquisitions have already been effective from the very beginning of July 2025.

By collaborating closely with dedicated caregiver teams at its newly acquired facilities, ENSG will deepen its understanding of the unique needs of local communities, enabling it to deliver enhanced, patient-centered care to residents and their families.

Following the most recent acquisitions, Ensign Group's portfolio now includes 348 healthcare operations spread across 17 states, with 44 locations also offering senior living services. Additionally, through its subsidiaries—including Standard Bearer—the company owns 146 real estate assets. Around a month before the latest Idaho buyout, ENSG also conducted acquisitions in the state. It purchased the operations of two skilled nursing facilities located in Coeur d’Alene, Ironwood Rehabilitation and Care Center and Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center. The facilities are equipped with 80 and 100 beds, respectively.

Ensign Group's Motive Behind Such Expansion Efforts

The year 2025 so far has been quite active for the company on the acquisition front. Its steady stream of acquisitions has significantly enhanced its ability to expand into numerous U.S. communities, leading to a strong nationwide presence and addressing critical gaps in care availability and providing much-needed support to underserved populations.

Management keeps an eye on detecting opportunistic real-estate buyouts. It also aims to lease struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare-linked businesses across the United States.

An increase in the number of skilled nursing facilities as a result of moves similar to Idaho facility buyout allows the healthcare provider to serve a broader patient population, which can, in turn, fuel strong revenue growth within its Skilled Services segment. This segment derives income from multiple channels, including Medicaid, Medicare, managed care programs and private payors. Historically, Skilled Services has been a major contributor to ENSG’s total revenues, accounting for 97.5% of its revenues in the first quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, the Texas-based facility acquisition is expected to boost rental income of Ensign Group that it earns through its Standard Bearer division. Such income is generated by leasing post-acute care properties acquired from healthcare operators under triple-net lease agreements. These arrangements are advantageous for the company, as it not only earns rental revenues but also shifts property-related expenses to the tenants.

ENSG’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Ensign Group have gained 17.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 12.5% growth. ENSG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

