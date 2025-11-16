Ensign Group (BIT:1ENSG) Price Target Increased by 10.39% to 180.31

The average one-year price target for Ensign Group (BIT:1ENSG) has been revised to €180.31 / share. This is an increase of 10.39% from the prior estimate of €163.34 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €161.76 to a high of €199.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.83% from the latest reported closing price of €148.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 993 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ensign Group. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ENSG is 0.36%, an increase of 3.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 67,707K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,533K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,559K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ENSG by 14.28% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,819K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437K shares , representing an increase of 49.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ENSG by 117.94% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,016K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,880K shares , representing an increase of 6.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ENSG by 12.57% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,859K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ENSG by 12.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,849K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ENSG by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.