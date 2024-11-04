The Ensign Group announces real state acquisitions

The Ensign Group (ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign group of companies, announced that through subsidiaries of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Ensign’s captive real estate company, it acquired the real estate to Marla Vista Assisted Living, an assisted living facility with 40 assisted living beds and 20 memory care beds located in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Marla Vista Manor, a memory care facility consisting of 20 memory care beds located in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Carrington Assisted Living, an assisted living facility with 20 assisted living beds located in Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Carolina Assisted Living, an assisted living facility with 45 assisted living beds located in Appleton, Wisconsin. Each of these facilities will be operated by affiliates of The Pennant Group, Inc., and subject to long term triple net leases. In separate transactions on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the real estate and operations of Benedictine Living Community Wausau f/k/a Benedictine Manor of Wausau, an 82-bed skilled nursing facility located in Wausau, Wisconsin. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer. These acquisitions are effective as of November 1, and bring Ensign’s growing portfolio to 325 healthcare operations.

