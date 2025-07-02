The Ensign Group Acquires Timber Springs Transitional Care in Boise, Idaho, Expanding Healthcare Portfolio

Ensign Group acquired Timber Springs Transitional Care in Boise, Idaho, and Duncanville Healthcare in Texas, expanding its healthcare portfolio.

Quiver AI Summary

The Ensign Group, Inc. has announced the acquisition of Timber Springs Transitional Care, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility in Boise, Idaho, expanding its portfolio to a total of 348 healthcare operations across 17 states. The real estate was acquired through Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Ensign's real estate arm, with plans for the facility to be operated by an affiliated tenant. CEO Barry Port expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, citing it as part of Ensign's growth strategy in the northwest. Additionally, on the same day, Standard Bearer acquired the real estate for the Duncanville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 124-bed facility in Texas, which will operate under a third-party lease. The acquisitions underscore Ensign's commitment to expanding its skilled nursing and senior living services throughout the United States.

Potential Positives

The Ensign Group expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Timber Springs Transitional Care in Boise, Idaho, enhancing its presence in the skilled nursing sector.

The acquisition reflects the company's successful growth strategy, increasing the total number of healthcare operations to 348 across 17 states.

Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Ensign's real estate subsidiary, continues to grow, demonstrating a strong investment in real estate assets within the healthcare industry.

The company’s proactive approach to seeking additional acquisition opportunities indicates a commitment to scaling operations and improving services in skilled nursing and senior living sectors.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the acquisition of struggling facilities, which could indicate potential challenges in operational performance and financial stability.



The mention of acquiring both well-performing and struggling businesses may raise concerns among stakeholders regarding the company’s strategic focus and risk management practices.



The reliance on third-party operators for some acquisitions, such as the Duncanville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, could introduce uncertainties regarding control over quality and operational performance.

FAQ

What recent acquisitions did The Ensign Group announce?

The Ensign Group recently acquired Timber Springs Transitional Care in Idaho and Duncanville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Texas.

How many healthcare operations does Ensign currently operate?

Ensign operates a total of 348 healthcare operations across 17 states.

What types of services does The Ensign Group provide?

The Ensign Group provides skilled nursing, senior living services, rehabilitative therapies, and other healthcare services.

Who operates the newly acquired Timber Springs facility?

The Timber Springs facility will be operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant.

Where can I find more information about The Ensign Group?

More information about The Ensign Group is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ENSG Insider Trading Activity

$ENSG insiders have traded $ENSG stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER R. CHRISTENSEN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,086 shares for an estimated $5,805,073 .

. BEVERLY B. WITTEKIND (VP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,258 shares for an estimated $1,262,295 .

. BARRY M SMITH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $564,319 .

. DAREN SHAW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,999 shares for an estimated $550,114 .

. ANN SCOTT BLOUIN sold 450 shares for an estimated $57,627

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ENSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $ENSG stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of



Timber Springs Transitional Care



, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Boise, Idaho. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and the facility will be operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant.





“We are excited to add another quality operation in Idaho to our portfolio,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “Adding this facility to Standard Bearer’s growing presence in the northwest is an exciting development for our organization and highlights the growth we are currently experiencing both operationally and with real estate,” he added.





Steve Farnsworth, President of Pennant Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s northwest subsidiary, added, “This facility is a great fit for our cluster, and we are excited to watch our local leadership work with these caregivers to provide exceptional service and care to our residents and their families.”





In a separate transaction on the same day, Standard Bearer, through one of its subsidiaries, acquired the real estate to



Duncanville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center



, a 124-bed skilled nursing facility located in Duncanville, Texas. The facility will be operated by a third-party operator and is subject to a long-term triple-net lease.





These acquisitions are effective as of July 1, 2025, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 348 healthcare operations, which includes 44 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 146 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.









About Ensign™









The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 348 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at



http://www.ensigngroup.net



.









Contact Information









The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500,



ir@ensignservices.net







SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.