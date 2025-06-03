Ensign Enhances Presence With 3 New Acquisitions in 2 States

A leading post-acute care services provider, The Ensign Group Inc. ENSG recently broadened its presence by acquiring three skilled nursing facilities in the U.S. healthcare space. The acquisition includes two of the facilities based in Coeur d’Alene, ID, namely Ironwood Rehabilitation and Care Center, and Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center, with 80 and 100 beds, respectively. The third facility, a 52-bed center, Toluca Lake Transitional Care, is based in North Hollywood, CA. These acquisitions became effective on June 1, 2025.

This move aligns with ENSG’s strategy of targeted acquisitions and leasing. The triple-net lease agreement for the Idaho properties with a third-party landlord will reduce its capital expense and increase revenue generation. Toluca Lake Transitional Care was part of a bigger deal involving seven other facilities from Providence Home and Community Care. These acquisitions increased the company’s operational count to 347 healthcare facilities across 17 states.

With the rising demand for rehabilitation care, this move of ENSG might be favorable for future growth. In the first quarter of 2025, its skilled services segment’s revenues rose 15.9% year over year to $1.1 billion, driven by increased occupancy rates and improved patient days.

Some of its recent acquisitions were Marianwood Health and Rehabilitation, Emilie Court Assisted Living and Mother Joseph Care Center, based in Washington, and Alamitos West Health and Rehabilitation and Katella Senior Living Community, located in California.

Ensign’s continued interest in both well-performing and underperforming facilities suggests its strong belief in its operational turnaround capabilities. The company aims to acquire more real estate assets and senior living operations in the long term.

ENSG Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, ENSG shares have risen 22.2%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 13.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ENSG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ENSG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Clover Health Investments Corp CLOV, GeneDx Holdings Corp WGS and Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clover Health Investments’ current-year earnings of 11 cents per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Clover Health Investments beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 114.6%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, suggesting 37.7% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GeneDx Holdings’ current-year earnings of $1.09 per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. GeneDx Holdings beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 145.8%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $374.1 million, suggesting 22.5% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Integer Holdings’ current-year earnings of $6.33 per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Integer Holdings beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 2.8%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, suggesting 7.7% year-over-year growth.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.