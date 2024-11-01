Ensign Energy Services Turns To Profit In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ensign Energy Services reported net income attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of C$5.3 million or C$0.03 per common share compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of C$5.2 million or C$0.03 per common share, a year ago. Funds flow from operations decreased two percent to C$116.9 million or C$0.64 per common share compared to C$119.6 million or C$0.65 per common share.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$0.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue was C$434.6 million, a two percent decrease from C$444.4 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated C$434.67 million in revenue.

