Ensign Energy Services (TSX:ESI) Price Target Increased by 11.43% to 3.32

The average one-year price target for Ensign Energy Services (TSX:ESI) has been revised to $3.32 / share. This is an increase of 11.43% from the prior estimate of $2.98 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.24% from the latest reported closing price of $3.15 / share.

Ensign Energy Services Maintains 15.24% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 15.24%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -1.91. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ensign Energy Services. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESI is 0.01%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.15% to 3,472K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 994K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 691K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 783K shares , representing a decrease of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 11.62% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 592K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares , representing a decrease of 17.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 0.61% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 214K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 15.58% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 165K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

