Ensign Energy Services Slips To Loss In Q3, Revenues Rise

November 03, 2023 — 05:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Canada's Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESVIF.PK, ESI.TO) reported Friday that its third-quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders was C$5.2 million or C$0.03 per share, compared to last year's net income of C$17.8 million or C$0.11 per share.

Funds flow from operations increased 16 percent to C$119.6 million or C$0.65 per share from C$103.3 million or C$0.53 per share last year. Adjusted EBITDA totaled C$117.3 million, 11 percent higher than Adjusted EBITDA of C$105.4 million in the prior year.

Revenue for the third quarter was C$444.4 million, a 3 percent increase from C$432.6 million a year ago.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of C$0.08 per share on revenues of C$453.95 million, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company announced the appointment of Karl Ruud to its Board of Directors, effective November 1.

