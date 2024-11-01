News & Insights

Ensign Energy Services Shows Mixed Q3 Performance

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) has released an update.

Ensign Energy Services reported a mixed financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with revenues experiencing a slight decline to $434.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA saw a minor increase. The company also made significant strides in debt reduction, contributing to a notable decrease in interest expenses.

