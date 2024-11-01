Ensign Energy Services Shows Mixed Q3 Performance

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) has released an update.

Ensign Energy Services reported a mixed financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with revenues experiencing a slight decline to $434.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA saw a minor increase. The company also made significant strides in debt reduction, contributing to a notable decrease in interest expenses.

For further insights into TSE:ESI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.