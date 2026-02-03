Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF) Price Target Increased by 12.38% to 2.41

The average one-year price target for Ensign Energy Services (OTCPK:ESVIF) has been revised to $2.41 / share. This is an increase of 12.38% from the prior estimate of $2.15 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.20 to a high of $2.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.86% from the latest reported closing price of $1.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ensign Energy Services. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESVIF is 0.01%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.15% to 3,472K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 994K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 691K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 783K shares , representing a decrease of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESVIF by 11.62% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 592K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares , representing a decrease of 17.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESVIF by 0.61% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 214K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESVIF by 15.58% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 165K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

