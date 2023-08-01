Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF) Price Target Decreased by 5.59% to 3.25

The average one-year price target for Ensign Energy Services (OTC:ESVIF) has been revised to 3.25 / share. This is an decrease of 5.59% from the prior estimate of 3.44 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.89 to a high of 6.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.69% from the latest reported closing price of 1.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ensign Energy Services. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 23.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESVIF is 0.01%, a decrease of 27.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.99% to 5,303K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,058K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 820K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESVIF by 33.58% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 752K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 262K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 47.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESVIF by 845.84% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 223K shares.

See all Ensign Energy Services regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.