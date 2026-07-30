ENSG Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Growing Occupancy, '26 View Raised

The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG reported a second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.92, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7%. The bottom line improved 20.8% year over year.

Operating revenues advanced 17.3% year over year to $1.4 billion. The top line beat the consensus mark by 0.6%.

ENSG’s strong results were driven by higher occupancy, improved patient days and contributions from acquired and transitioning facilities, along with growth in rental income. The positives were partly offset by higher expenses.

The Ensign Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Ensign Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Ensign Group, Inc. Quote

ENSG’s Q2 Update

Ensign Group’s adjusted net income of $114.3 million rose 22.5% year over year. Same-facilities occupancy improved 220 basis points (bps) to 84.1%, while transitioning-facilities occupancy increased 190 bps year over year to 84.7%.

Total expenses escalated 17.3% year over year to $1.3 billion due to higher cost of services, rent and G&A costs and came in higher than our estimate by 0.6%.

Ensign Group’s Segmental Update

Skilled Services: The segment’s revenues totaled $1.4 billion, which grew 17.6% year over year but missed our estimate by 1.2%. The metric benefited from higher occupancy rates and improved patient days. Segment income of $179.6 million advanced 19.7% year over year. Skilled nursing facilities and campus operations were 348 and 32, respectively.

Standard Bearer: Rental revenues climbed 40.2% year over year to $44.1 million in the quarter. The metric benefited from real estate purchases and increased annual rent. Segment income of $12.1 million advanced 32.3% year over year. Funds from operations amounted to $24.7 million, which increased 34.6% year over year.

ENSG’s Financial Update (As of June 30, 2026)

Ensign Group exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $262.3 million, which fell from the 2025-end figure of $503.9 million. It had $591.6 million of available capacity under its line of credit. Total assets of $5.7 billion increased from $5.5 billion at the end of 2025.

Long-term debt — less current maturities — totaled $135.6 million, down from $137.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Current maturities of long-term debt amounted to $4.2 million.

Total equity of $2.4 billion advanced from the 2025-end figure of $2.2 billion.

ENSG generated net cash from operations of $272.1 million in the first half of 2026, which grew from the prior-year figure of $228 million.

Ensign Group’s Capital-Deployment Update

ENSG bought back shares worth $40 million in the second quarter of 2026. As of June 30, 2026, $60 million remained available under the company’s stock repurchase program. The company also paid a quarterly cash dividend of 6.5 cents per share of Ensign common stock.

ENSG Lifts 2026 Outlook

ENSG has raised its full-year 2026 outlook. Revenues are now expected to range between $5.87 billion and $5.92 billion compared with the prior guidance of $5.81-$5.86 billion. Adjusted EPS is projected to be in the band of $7.75-$7.85 per share, up from the earlier estimate of $7.48-$7.62.

The weighted average common shares outstanding is currently estimated to be around 59.5 million and the tax rate is anticipated to be 25%.

ENSG’s Zacks Rank

ENSG currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did Peers Perform?

Here are some stocks from the broader Medical space that have also reported their quarterly results: Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC, Elevance Health, Inc. ELV and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH. Here's how they have performed:

Tenet Healthcare reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $6.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%. The bottom line increased 52.2% year over year. THC’s net operating revenues advanced 6.8% year over year to $5.63 billion. The quarterly results were driven by strong same-facility revenue growth, higher patient acuity, disciplined expense management and higher Medicaid supplemental revenues. However, the gains were partly offset by an unfavorable payer mix due to lower exchange admissions.

Elevance Health reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $7.45, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. However, the bottom line declined 15.7% year over year. Operating revenues advanced 0.8% year over year to $49.8 billion. ELV’s quarterly results were primarily driven by higher premium yields in the Health Benefits segment and increased CarelonRx product revenues. The gains were partly offset by a decline in overall medical membership and higher operating expenses.

UnitedHealth Group reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $6.38, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.94. The bottom line rose 56.4% year over year. Revenues rose 0.4% year over year to $112 billion. UNH’s strong quarterly results were aided by growth in commercial fee-based membership and the strength in Optum Insight. Medical cost management, pricing discipline and benefit design changes also contributed to the upside. However, weaker performance at Optum Health and Optum Rx, along with declining risk-based membership, partially offset these gains.

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