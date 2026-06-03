ENSG Expands Healthcare Footprint With Iowa, California Acquisitions

The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG continues to grow its healthcare and real estate footprint through two acquisitions that became effective June 1, 2026. Through its captive real estate subsidiary, Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, ENSG acquired the real estate of Memory Care of Contra Costa, a 46-unit memory care community in Pleasant Hill, CA.

The facility will be operated by an experienced third-party provider under a long-term triple net lease. Separately, Ensign acquired the real estate and operations of Woodland Health and Rehabilitation, a 62-bed skilled nursing facility in Mount Pleasant, IA. Standard Bearer purchased the property, and an Ensign-affiliated tenant will manage its operations.

The acquisitions increase Ensign's portfolio to 396 healthcare operations, including 48 senior living operations across 17 states, and 181 owned real estate assets. In April, Ensign acquired 17 skilled nursing and senior living facilities in Texas and two assisted living properties in Wisconsin under long-term leases. During the first quarter of 2026, it added five skilled nursing operations with 582 beds and signed agreements to acquire 17 additional operations in Texas, representing 2,080 beds and 155 senior living units.

The expansion is backed by strong operating and financial performance. In the first quarter of 2026, Ensign generated $100.2 million in operating cash flow and ended the period with $539.5 million in cash. Long-term debt remained modest at $136.5 million, with no borrowings under its $600 million revolving credit facility. Same-facility occupancy rose 2.3% year over year to 84.3%, while return on invested capital (ROIC) of 8.12% exceeded the industry average of 3.05%.

These acquisitions reinforce Ensign's strategy of pairing healthcare operations with real estate ownership. Supported by strong liquidity, healthy occupancy trends and an active acquisition pipeline, the company appears well positioned to drive long-term revenue and earnings growth.

ENSG’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Ensign have gained 9.5% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s 8.6% increase over the same period.



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ENSG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ENSG currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical space are Centene Corporation CNC, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG and LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centene’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.47 per share, which indicates a 66.8% year-over-year increase. CNC beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 74.9%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $191.03 billion

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BrightSpring Health’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, which has witnessed four upward revisions in the past 30 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. BTSG beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 14.6%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $15.05 billion, implying 16.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LifeStance Health’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 12 cents per share, which has witnessed three upward revisions in the past 30 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. LFST beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 155.6%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $1.65 billion, implying 16.1% year-over-year growth.

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Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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