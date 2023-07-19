ENSG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.95, changing hands as high as $92.64 per share. Ensign Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENSG's low point in its 52 week range is $72.53 per share, with $102.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.30.

