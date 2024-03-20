News & Insights

Enservco Shares Up On Agreement To Acquire Buckshot

March 20, 2024

(RTTNews) - Enservco Corp. (ENSV) Wednesday announced an agreement to acquire Buckshot Trucking LLC for a consideration of $5.0 million, consisting of a combination of $3.75 million in cash and $1.25 million of ENSV common stock.

The combination is considered to be immediately accretive and to substantially improve financial results for 2024.

In the pre-market, shares are at $0.24, up 23.12 percent from the previous close of $0.19.

Fort Lupton, Colorado based Buckshot's founder and current owners Tony Sims and Jim Fate will continue to lead their business

The closing of the deal is expected before the end of the second quarter.

