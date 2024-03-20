Enservco Shares Up On Agreement To Acquire Buckshot

(RTTNews) - Enservco Corp. (ENSV) Wednesday announced an agreement to acquire Buckshot Trucking LLC for a consideration of $5.0 million, consisting of a combination of $3.75 million in cash and $1.25 million of ENSV common stock.

The combination is considered to be immediately accretive and to substantially improve financial results for 2024.

In the pre-market, shares are at $0.24, up 23.12 percent from the previous close of $0.19.

Fort Lupton, Colorado based Buckshot's founder and current owners Tony Sims and Jim Fate will continue to lead their business

The closing of the deal is expected before the end of the second quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.