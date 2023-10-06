Enservco (FRA:A3O0) Price Target Increased by 20.49% to 1.05

The average one-year price target for Enservco (FRA:A3O0) has been revised to 1.05 / share. This is an increase of 20.49% from the prior estimate of 0.87 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.04 to a high of 1.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 251.76% from the latest reported closing price of 0.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enservco. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to A3O0 is 0.00%, a decrease of 69.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 49.06% to 1,409K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corsair Capital Management holds 701K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing a decrease of 28.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A3O0 by 52.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 297K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing a decrease of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A3O0 by 40.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 107K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A3O0 by 39.27% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 69K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A3O0 by 36.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.