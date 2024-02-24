Enservco (ENSV) Price Target Increased by 200.00% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for Enservco (NYSEAM:ENSV) has been revised to 3.06 / share. This is an increase of 200.00% from the prior estimate of 1.02 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,411.86% from the latest reported closing price of 0.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enservco. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENSV is 0.00%, a decrease of 38.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.92% to 1,219K shares. The put/call ratio of ENSV is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corsair Capital Management holds 496K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing a decrease of 10.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENSV by 43.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 297K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing a decrease of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENSV by 40.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 137K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 98K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 29.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENSV by 38.76% over the last quarter.

United Asset Strategies holds 83K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENSV by 42.46% over the last quarter.

Enservco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Through its various operating subsidiaries, Enservco provides a wide range of oilfield services, including hot oiling, acidizing, frac water heating and related services. The Company has a broad geographic footprint covering seven major domestic oil and gas basins and serves customers in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Wyoming and West Virginia.

