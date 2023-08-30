ENS or ETN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Manufacturing - Electronics stocks are likely familiar with EnerSys (ENS) and Eaton (ETN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

EnerSys and Eaton are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

ENS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.45, while ETN has a forward P/E of 25.92. We also note that ENS has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ETN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.23.

Another notable valuation metric for ENS is its P/B ratio of 2.55. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ETN has a P/B of 5.06.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ENS's Value grade of A and ETN's Value grade of C.

Both ENS and ETN are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that ENS is the superior value option right now.

