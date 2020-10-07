ENS or EMR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Manufacturing - Electronics sector might want to consider either EnerSys (ENS) or Emerson Electric (EMR). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, EnerSys has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Emerson Electric has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that ENS's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

ENS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.89, while EMR has a forward P/E of 19.54. We also note that ENS has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.55.

Another notable valuation metric for ENS is its P/B ratio of 2.19. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, EMR has a P/B of 5.10.

Based on these metrics and many more, ENS holds a Value grade of B, while EMR has a Value grade of C.

ENS has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than EMR, so it seems like value investors will conclude that ENS is the superior option right now.

