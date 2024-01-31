ENS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enersys (Symbol: ENS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.05, changing hands as low as $95.57 per share. Enersys shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENS's low point in its 52 week range is $78.805 per share, with $113.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.52.

