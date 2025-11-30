Enrolling in Medicare Advantage for 2026? Make Sure to Avoid These Big Mistakes.

Key Points

With fall open enrollment coming to an end, there's limited time to choose a Medicare Advantage plan for 2026.

Pay attention to factors that include plan benefits, providers, and costs.

Use Medicare's star ratings system as a guideline, but do your own research separately.

At this point, there's only about another week left in Medicare's fall open enrollment period. So, if you still haven't narrowed down your choices for coverage in 2026, the time to get moving is now.

If you've been on original Medicare for many years, you may be looking to make a switch to Medicare Advantage in 2026. And there can be benefits to doing so.

Medicare Advantage plans cap your total out-of-pocket costs each year, while original Medicare does not. If you're limited to a fixed income that's largely Social Security, having a spending cap could be very helpful to your budget.

But if you're going to sign up for Medicare Advantage, it's important to choose the right coverage. That could mean avoiding these big mistakes you might make when finding a new plan.

1. Failing to see whether your preferred providers are in network

One drawback of Medicare Advantage over original Medicare is that these plans commonly limit you to a specific provider network. So, before you choose a Medicare Advantage plan, check to see whether your preferred doctors will still be accessible to you. Having to start over with new doctors could mean compromising on the level of care you receive, especially if you have complex conditions to manage.

Plus, from a mental health standpoint, it can be daunting to have to start over with new providers later in life, even if they're more than competent. So, if there's a way to enroll in Medicare Advantage while retaining access to the doctors you trust, you might as well try.

2. Paying for supplemental benefits you can't use

One nice thing about Medicare Advantage plans is that they commonly offer benefits beyond what original Medicare covers. Most Medicare Advantage plans, for example, offer dental care, eye exams, and hearing aids -- services original Medicare doesn't pay for.

Some Medicare Advantage plans even offer benefits such as fitness club memberships and meal delivery. And those might seem appealing. But before you pay for a plan that provides them, make sure you'll actually use them.

A gym benefit may not do you much good if you live in a remote area and don't drive. A meal delivery benefit may not help you if it's only for patients with conditions that can be managed through diet and you don't fit that category. You don't want to spend your retirement savings on a plan whose benefits aren't well suited for you.

3. Focusing on premiums instead of total costs

You may be interested in Medicare Advantage for the potential cost savings involved. But while a Medicare Advantage plan might save you money, that's not guaranteed to happen.

When searching for a new plan, don't just look at the premiums you'll be charged. It's fairly common for Medicare Advantage plans to have $0 premiums, but that doesn't mean you won't incur other costs, like higher copays and deductibles. Make sure to calculate your total spending so you can make a sound decision.

4. Not looking at plan ratings

Medicare's star ratings system serves a key purpose -- to give prospective enrollees a sense of how satisfied current participants are with their coverage. When comparing your plan choices, it's important to see what rating each option you're considering has. This shouldn't be the only factor in your decision, but it should play a role in it.

For example, a Medicare Advantage plan with a five-star rating is one that may offer a high level of quality care and a positive member experience. A five-star rating also tends to be an indication that the plan doesn't have much member turnover or many complaints.

Since Medicare Advantage plan ratings are updated yearly, it pays to look at a plan's rating history over time to see whether its scores are consistent. That, combined with other research, could help you make a sound decision.

If you're going to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan for 2026, it's crucial to choose the right one. Avoiding these big mistakes could mean finding a plan that works well for you in terms of cost, care, and convenience.

