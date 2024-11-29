Enrolling in Medicare Advantage for 2025? 3 Pitfalls Retirees Might Encounter

Medicare's fall open enrollment period is rapidly winding down. At this point, you only have about another week to make changes to your coverage for 2025. And if you're enrolled in Medicare Advantage, you may be thinking of switching to a new plan for the new year.

Changing Medicare Advantage plans could be a smart move. But in the course of exploring your plan choices, make sure to avoid these big pitfalls.

1. Not getting the right supplemental benefits

One reason to enroll in Medicare Advantage over original Medicare is that many of these plans offer added benefits. The majority of Medicare Advantage plans, for example, cover eye exams, dental cleanings, and hearing aids and screenings. But original Medicare won't pay for these services, forcing you to cover them out of pocket.

Many Medicare Advantage plans offer supplemental benefits beyond dental, vision, and hearing services, though. So it's important to review each plan's options carefully. If you choose a plan that doesn't offer the benefits you need, it may not be worth enrolling.

Specifically, think about benefits that could help address a specific health issue you have. If you have a condition that's better managed through diet and exercise, you may want to seek out a plan that offers fitness and meal delivery on top of the fairly standard dental, vision, and hearing benefits Medicare Advantage plans are known for.

2. Paying more for a plan whose benefits you largely can't use

The amount of money you'll pay for Medicare Advantage will depend on the plan you choose. In some cases, it can make sense to pay a higher premium for a plan that offers more benefits. But if you're going to do that, make sure your plan's benefits are ones you can actually use.

You may, for example, find a Medicare Advantage that will pay for a meal delivery service. But you may not qualify to use that benefit if you don't have a diagnosis that warrants nutritional intervention. You don't want to pay extra for benefits that aren't available to you specifically.

3. Not having enough preferred providers in-network

Medicare Advantage plans commonly limit you to a narrow number of providers (whereas with original Medicare, you can see any doctor in the country that accepts Medicare). That's why it's so important to check the provider network before signing up for a given plan.

If none of your preferred doctors are in network, you might struggle to manage your health. For example, if getting to and from medical appointments is inconvenient, you may keep postponing or canceling them, hurting your health in the process. In some cases, it could be worth paying more for a Medicare Advantage plan if it comes with access to providers you already know and trust.

If you're going to enroll in a new Medicare Advantage plan for 2025, you want it to be a positive experience. To make that happen, pay close attention to the added benefits that come with each plan choice you're given. And be mindful of how your plan might limit your access to the doctors you prefer to use.

