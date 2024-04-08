Enrich Your Portfolio With These 4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks

Investors looking for high returns are likely to benefit from stocks with robust liquidity levels, as liquidity supports business growth.

Liquidity primarily determines a company’s capability to meet debt obligations by converting assets into liquid cash and equivalents. These stocks have always been on investors’ radar owing to their potential to provide strong returns.

One should be cautious before investing in such stocks. While a high liquidity level may imply that the company is clearing its dues at a faster rate compared with peers, it may also suggest that the company is unable to utilize its assets competently.

Hence, investors may consider a company’s efficiency level in addition to its liquidity to identify potential winners.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. The ratio gauges a company’s potential to meet short- and long-term debt obligations. A current ratio — the working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. A high current ratio does not always suggest that the company is in good financial shape. It may also indicate that the firm failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1-3 is considered ideal.

Quick Ratio: Unlike the current ratio, the quick ratio — the ‘acid-test ratio’ or ‘quick assets ratio’ — indicates a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory, excluding current assets relative to current liabilities. A quick ratio of more than 1 is desirable, like the current ratio.

Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, considering cash and cash equivalents and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet existing debt obligations using the most liquid assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may suggest sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.

A ratio greater than 1 is always desirable but may not always represent a company’s financial condition.

Screening Parameters

To pick the best of the lot, we have added asset utilization — a widely-used measure of a company’s efficiency — as one of the screening criteria. Asset utilization is the ratio of total sales in the past 12 months to the last four-quarter average of total assets. Though this ratio varies across industries, companies with a ratio higher than their respective industries can be considered efficient.

We added our proprietary Growth Style Score to the screen to ensure these liquid and efficient stocks have solid growth potential.

Current Ratio, Quick Ratio and Cash Ratio between 1 and 3 (While liquidity ratios greater than 1 are desirable, significantly high ratios may indicate inefficiency.)

Asset utilization is more significant than the industry average (Higher asset utilization than the industry average indicates a company’s efficiency.)

Zacks Rank equal to #1 (Only Strong Buy-rated stocks can get through). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Growth Score less than or equal to B (Back-tested results show that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B handily beat other stocks when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2.)

These criteria have narrowed the universe of more than 7,700 stocks to only 15.

Here are four stocks out of the 15 that qualified for the screen:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women and kids through its store network across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and a few e-commerce sites. Continued momentum across Abercrombie and Hollister brands bolstered sales in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023. The company is witnessing strong sales growth for each of its brands. Abercrombie witnessed favorable margin trends mainly driven by reduced freight costs and improved average unit retail. For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, net sales are projected to be up low double-digits from $836 million reported in the year-ago period. However, Abercrombie has been witnessing elevated operating costs on higher technology expenses and incentive-based compensation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $7.48 per share, up 15.8% in the past 60 days. ANF has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 715.6%, on average.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high-margin products. It engages in the design, manufacture and sale of a wide range of roofing and waterproofing products, engineered products and finishing equipment. The company is set to benefit from its focus on delivering innovative new products. Its diversified business structure enables it to tap opportunities and neutralize operating risks associated with a single market. Robust repair and remodel demand across the building envelope in commercial and residential markets augurs well for the CWT segment. Synergies from several buyouts are likely to drive top-line growth. Its shareholder-friendly policies are encouraging. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 earnings is pegged at $18.70 per share, moving north by 6.9% in the past 60 days. The company has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.6%, on average.

Vimeo, Inc VMEO provides video software solutions. The company's platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. It has a more than 300-million strong user base. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at breakeven, suggesting an improvement from a loss of 9 cents in the past 60 days. VMEO has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 252.7%, on average.

Perion Network PERI is an Israel-based technology company that offers brands and publishers online advertising and search monetization solutions. The company is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.34 per share, up 2 cents in the past 60 days. The company has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.9%, on average.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies is available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

