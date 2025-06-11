Enrich Your Portfolio With These 4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks

Investors looking for solid gains should benefit from adding stocks with sound liquidity, which encourages business growth. Liquidity measures a company’s capability to meet short-term debt obligations. Stocks with high liquidity levels have always been in demand, owing to their potential to provide maximum returns.

Investors may want to consider adding four top-ranked stocks, such as Intuit Inc. INTU, Nova Ltd. NVMI, EverQuote, Inc. EVER and Sezzle Inc. SEZL to their portfolio to boost returns.

However, one should be alert enough before investing in such stocks. While a high liquidity level may imply that the company is clearing its dues faster than peers, it may also indicate that the company is failing to use its assets efficiently. A balanced assessment of both liquidity and efficiency can help identify truly promising investment opportunities.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. The ratio gauges a company’s potential to meet short- and long-term debt obligations. A current ratio — the working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. A high current ratio does not always suggest that the company is in good financial shape. It may also indicate that the firm failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1-3 is considered ideal.

Quick Ratio: Unlike the current ratio, the quick ratio — the “acid-test ratio” or “quick assets ratio” — indicates a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory, excluding current assets, relative to current liabilities. A quick ratio of more than 1 is desirable, like the current ratio.

Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, considering cash and cash equivalents and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet existing debt obligations using the most liquid assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may suggest sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.

A ratio greater than 1 is always desirable but may not always represent a company’s financial condition.

Screening Parameters

To pick the best of the lot, we have added asset utilization — a widely used measure of a company’s efficiency — as one of the screening criteria. Asset utilization is the ratio of total sales in the past 12 months to the last four-quarter average of total assets. Though this ratio varies across industries, companies with a ratio higher than their industries can be considered efficient.

We added our proprietary Growth Score to the screen to ensure these liquid and efficient stocks have solid growth potential.

Current Ratio, Quick Ratio, and Cash Ratio between 1 and 3: While liquidity ratios greater than 1 are desirable, significantly high ratios may indicate inefficiency.

Asset utilization is more significant than the industry average: Higher asset utilization than the industry average indicates a company’s efficiency.

Zacks Rank equal to #1: Only Strong Buy-rated stocks can get through. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Growth Score less than or equal to B: Back-tested results show that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B handily beat other stocks when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy).

These criteria have narrowed the universe of more than 7,700 stocks to only nine.

Here are four of the nine stocks that qualified the screen:

Intuit is a business and financial software company that develops and sells financial, accounting and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals globally.

INTU’s strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The introduction of Intuit Assist, a generative AI-powered financial assistant, underscores INTU’s AI push. Intuit is embedding AI across key products like TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma and Mailchimp.

Intuit’s third quarter of fiscal 2025 revenues of $7.75 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.78% and increased 15.1% year over year. QuickBooks Online Accounting revenues were up 21% year over year to $1.04 billion, driven by higher effective prices, customer growth, and mix-shift. Online Services revenues, which include payroll, payments, time tracking and capital, jumped 18% year over year to $1.05 billion, driven by growth in money and payroll offerings. The Credit Karma business contributed $579 million to Intuit’s fiscal third-quarter total revenues, which increased 30.7% year over year, driven by strength in credit cards, personal loans, and auto insurance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTU’s fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $20.06 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.15%, on average.

Nova is an Israel-based provider of advanced metrology and advanced process control solutions. The company stands to gain from solid growth seen in the semiconductor manufacturing capacity owing to increasing demand for AI applications. NVMI is witnessing increasing demand for its solutions in Gate-All-Around and advanced packaging process steps. The acquisition of Sentronics is expected to drive revenues as the company transitions to direct sales in some of the main markets.

Revenues surged 50% year over year in the first quarter of 2025 driven by higher sales of dimensional metrology.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOVA’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $8.47 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average.

EverQuote, headquartered in Cambridge, MA, is an online insurance marketplace. The company's websites allow consumers to shop for auto, home, renters and life insurance.

EverQuote is benefiting from its exclusive data assets and technology, a deepened focus on core P&C markets and a robust financial profile. It is also focused on streamlining traffic operations, boosting AI-powered bidding solutions and rolling out advanced agent technology platforms, which position it well for long-term growth. Recovery in automotive and other insurance verticals bodes well. In the last reported quarter, total revenues of $166.6 million increased 83% year over year. Revenues in the Automotive insurance vertical increased 97% year over year to $152.7 million. Revenues in the Home and Renters insurance vertical totaled $13.9 million, which increased 10% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVER’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 122.6%, on average.

Sezzle is a fintech company that operates a digital payment platform, mainly across the United States and Canada. This platform offers customers interest-free installment plans at online stores and certain in-store locations.

The company recently reported first-quarter 2025 results, wherein revenues jumped 123.3% year over year due to higher engagement and the continued lift from the WebBank partnership. As of March 31, 2025, SEZL had 658,000 monthly on-demand & subscribers. Management also raised the outlook for 2025, owing to strong demand in the first quarter and credit performance, with the provision for credit losses as a percentage of gross merchandise value coming in below expectations. It expects total revenue growth of 60-65% compared with 25-30% mentioned earlier. Earnings per share are expected to be $3.25 compared with $2.21 stated earlier.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.24 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 159.9%, on average.

Get the remaining stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back testing software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin and easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. Andthe next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies is available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nova Ltd. (NVMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.