Enrich Your 2021 Portfolio With These 5 Promising Liquid Stocks

A company with strong liquidity always has the potential to provide higher returns as stable financial resources help fuel business growth. It indicates a company’s capability of meeting debt obligations by converting its assets into liquid cash and equivalents.



However, one should be careful of investing in a stock with high liquidity level as it may also indicate that the company is failing to utilize its assets efficiently.



Therefore, in addition to the sufficient cash in hand, an investor may also consider a company’s capital deployment abilities before putting his money on its stock. A healthy company with favorable liquidity may prove to be a profitable pick for one’s portfolio.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. This ratio is used for measuring a company’s potential to meet both short- and long-term debt obligations. Thus, a current ratio — also known as working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. However, a high current ratio does not always indicate that the company is in good financial shape. It may also mean that the company has failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1 to 3 is considered ideal.



Quick Ratio: Unlike current ratio, quick ratio — also called “acid-test ratio" or "quick assets ratio" — indicates a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory excluding current assets relative to current liabilities. Like the current ratio, a quick ratio of greater than 1 is desirable.



Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, as it takes into account only cash and cash equivalents, and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet its current debt obligations using the most liquid of assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may point to sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.



So, a ratio greater than 1 is desirable at all times but may not always appropriately represent a company’s financial condition.

Screening Parameters

In order to pick the best of the lot, we have added asset utilization, which is a widely used measure of a company’s efficiency, as one of the screening criteria. Asset utilization is the ratio of total sales over the past 12 months to the last four-quarter average of total assets. Though this ratio varies across industries, companies with a ratio higher than their respective industries can be considered efficient.



In order to ensure that these liquid and efficient stocks have solid growth potential, we have added our proprietary Growth Style Score to the screen.



Current Ratio, Quick Ratio and Cash Ratio between 1 and 3 (While liquidity ratios of greater than 1 are desirable, significantly high ratios may indicate inefficiency.)



Asset utilization greater than industry average (Higher asset utilization than the industry average indicates a company’s efficiency.)



Zacks Rank equal to #1 (Only Strong Buy-rated stocks can get through). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Growth Score less than or equal to B (Back-tested results show that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 handily beat other stocks.)



These criteria have narrowed down the universe of more than 7,700 stocks to only eight.



Here are five of the eight stocks that qualified the screen:



Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Square, Inc. SQ offers financial and marketing services through its comprehensive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers to start, run and grow their businesses. The company provides payment and point-of-sale (POS) services, which include hardware and software to accept payments, streamline operations and analyze business information. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 1 cent to $1.08 in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of A. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 99.91%, on average.



Based in Forest City, IA, Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO is a leading producer of recreational vehicles and marine products utilized in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 27.6% over the last 30 days to $5.92 per share. The company has a Growth Score of A. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 39.37%, on average.



Springfield, MA-based Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI provides firearms products, including modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, revolvers and pistols, muzzleloaders, and handcuffs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 34% to $3.27 in the past 60 days. The company has a Growth Score of A. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.51%, on average.



Domiciled in Dothan, AL, Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD, a civil infrastructure company, provides various products utilized in the construction and maintenance of roadways, highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 7.1% to 91 cents in the past 30 days. The company has a Growth Score of A. The consensus for current year sales indicates growth of 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.



Based in Dallas, TX, Copart, Inc. CPRT provides online auction and a wide range of remarketing services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles. This is primarily done over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation (VB3) Internet auction-style sales technology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 7.6% to $3.10 in the past 60 days. The company has a Growth Score of A. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.51%, on average.



Get the remaining stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back testing software.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Copart, Inc. (CPRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Square, Inc. (SQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.