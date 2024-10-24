ENRG Elements Targets Key Minerals for Clean Energy

Kopore Metals Ltd (AU:EEL) has released an update.

ENRG Elements Limited is focusing on its projects in Niger, Canada, and Botswana, targeting essential minerals like uranium, lithium, and copper to support a clean energy future. The company emphasizes its commitment to exploration and development while ensuring compliance with established reporting codes. Investors are encouraged to independently evaluate opportunities in ENRG, considering their own financial objectives.

