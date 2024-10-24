News & Insights

ENRG Elements Targets Key Minerals for Clean Energy

October 24, 2024 — 06:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kopore Metals Ltd (AU:EEL) has released an update.

ENRG Elements Limited is focusing on its projects in Niger, Canada, and Botswana, targeting essential minerals like uranium, lithium, and copper to support a clean energy future. The company emphasizes its commitment to exploration and development while ensuring compliance with established reporting codes. Investors are encouraged to independently evaluate opportunities in ENRG, considering their own financial objectives.

