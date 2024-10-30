ENRG Elements Ltd Announces New Share Quotation

Kopore Metals Ltd (AU:EEL) has released an update.

ENRG Elements Ltd has announced the quotation of 118 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant development for the company. This move is part of a previously declared transaction, potentially impacting investor interest and trading activity. The announcement is set to attract attention from market participants looking for new investment opportunities.

