ENRG Elements Ltd Announces New Share Quotation

October 30, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Kopore Metals Ltd (AU:EEL) has released an update.

ENRG Elements Ltd has announced the quotation of 118 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant development for the company. This move is part of a previously declared transaction, potentially impacting investor interest and trading activity. The announcement is set to attract attention from market participants looking for new investment opportunities.

