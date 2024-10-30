ENRG Elements Limited Completes Share Placement for Growth

News & Insights

Kopore Metals Ltd (AU:EEL) has released an update.

ENRG Elements Limited has successfully completed a placement of 118 million shares, raising $118,000 to support its exploration and development projects. The company is focused on uranium and copper projects, which are critical for a clean energy future, and holds significant exploration permits in Niger, Canada, and Botswana. With a strong management team, ENRG Elements is well-positioned in the mining industry, particularly in regions with large uranium reserves and promising copper deposits.

