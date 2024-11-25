News & Insights

ENRG Elements Gains Strong Shareholder Backing at AGM

November 25, 2024 — 11:20 pm EST

Kopore Metals Ltd (AU:EEL) has released an update.

ENRG Elements Limited recently held its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of a director and the approval of a 10% placement capacity, were successfully passed. The meeting outcomes demonstrate strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions, highlighting potential growth opportunities for investors. This positive result could attract further interest in the company’s stock, making it an exciting time for stakeholders.

