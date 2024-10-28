News & Insights

Stocks

ENRG Elements Begins Trading Entitlements on ASX

October 28, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kopore Metals Ltd (AU:EEL) has released an update.

ENRG Elements Ltd has started trading entitlements on the ASX under the code EELR, following the recent announcement of their Renounceable Entitlement Offer. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of uranium and lithium projects, crucial for clean energy. With significant projects in Niger and Canada, ENRG Elements holds promising positions in key mining regions worldwide.

For further insights into AU:EEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.