ENRG Elements Announces Major Share Issue and Placement

Kopore Metals Ltd (AU:EEL) has released an update.

ENRG Elements Ltd is set to issue over 2 billion ordinary shares in a proposed pro-rata offering, beginning on October 29, 2024, with the offer closing on November 15, 2024. Additionally, the company plans to issue options exercisable at $0.004, along with 118 million ordinary shares through a separate placement. This move could present significant opportunities for investors looking to engage with the company’s financial growth.

