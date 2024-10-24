News & Insights

Stocks

ENRG Elements Announces Major Share Issue and Placement

October 24, 2024 — 09:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kopore Metals Ltd (AU:EEL) has released an update.

ENRG Elements Ltd is set to issue over 2 billion ordinary shares in a proposed pro-rata offering, beginning on October 29, 2024, with the offer closing on November 15, 2024. Additionally, the company plans to issue options exercisable at $0.004, along with 118 million ordinary shares through a separate placement. This move could present significant opportunities for investors looking to engage with the company’s financial growth.

For further insights into AU:EEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.