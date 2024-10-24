ENRG Elements Announces $2.2 Million Capital Raising

Kopore Metals Ltd (AU:EEL) has released an update.

ENRG Elements Ltd has announced a capital raising initiative, aiming to collect up to $2.2 million through a renounceable entitlement offer and private placement. Shares are attractively priced at a significant discount, offering potential value for investors as the company seeks to fund its exploration and development projects. The fundraising effort demonstrates a strategic move to enhance project advancement and shareholder value.

