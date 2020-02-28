ENR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.12, changing hands as low as $41.90 per share. Energizer Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENR's low point in its 52 week range is $32.54 per share, with $53.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.64.

