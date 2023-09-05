EnQuest's H1 free cash flow falls over 57% to $140 million

Sept 5 (Reuters) - British North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest ENQ.L kept its annual production forecast unchanged on Tuesday, after reporting a 57.8% fall in half-year free cash flow.

The company, which had net debt of about $592.1 million as of June-end compared with a market value of about $414.9 million, said its free cash flow fell 57.8% to $140 million in the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

