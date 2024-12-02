News & Insights

EnQuest Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

December 02, 2024 — 06:53 am EST

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has announced its total voting rights as of November 30, 2024, with a share capital of 1,890,367,210 ordinary shares and 25 million held in treasury, resulting in 1,865,367,210 voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s rules.

