EnQuest Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EnQuest PLC has announced its total voting rights as of November 30, 2024, with a share capital of 1,890,367,210 ordinary shares and 25 million held in treasury, resulting in 1,865,367,210 voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s rules.

For further insights into GB:ENQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.