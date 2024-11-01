EnQuest Updates on Share Capital and Voting Rights

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has announced that as of October 31, 2024, its issued share capital comprises nearly 1.9 billion ordinary shares, with 25 million held in treasury, resulting in 1.87 billion total voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine any changes in their interests under FCA rules.

