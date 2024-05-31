News & Insights

EnQuest Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with shareholders casting their votes and passing all resolutions by the required majority. Key decisions included the re-election and election of board members, the re-appointment of auditors, and various authorizations related to share allocations and purchases. The strong approval rates for the resolutions reflect shareholder confidence in EnQuest’s strategic vision and management.

