EnQuest Reports Strong Start to 2024

May 30, 2024 — 04:56 am EDT

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has reported a robust operational performance for the beginning of 2024, with production averaging 43.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Kboed), surpassing their mid-point guidance and maintaining their full year production forecast. The company has significantly reduced its net debt to $344 million as of April 30, thanks to strong production and stable commodity prices, while also initiating a $15 million share buyback program. EnQuest remains committed to growth through strategic acquisitions and operational excellence, with major projects advancing at the Sullom Voe Terminal and in their upstream assets.

