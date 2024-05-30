EnQuest Reports Strong Start to 2024

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has reported a robust operational performance for the beginning of 2024, with production averaging 43.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Kboed), surpassing their mid-point guidance and maintaining their full year production forecast. The company has significantly reduced its net debt to $344 million as of April 30, thanks to strong production and stable commodity prices, while also initiating a $15 million share buyback program. EnQuest remains committed to growth through strategic acquisitions and operational excellence, with major projects advancing at the Sullom Voe Terminal and in their upstream assets.

