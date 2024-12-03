EnQuest PLC Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has successfully executed a share repurchase program, acquiring over 76,000 shares on December 2, 2024, at an average price of 11.03 GBp per share. Since April, the company has invested over £6.4 million to buy back more than 50 million shares, aiming to manage its share capital effectively. This move adjusts the total voting rights to 1.86 billion, which shareholders can use to assess their stake in the company.

