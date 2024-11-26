EnQuest PLC Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has repurchased 578,877 of its own shares on 25 November 2024, as part of a share buyback program through Merrill Lynch, with an average price of 11.61 GBp per share. This buyback is part of a larger effort since April 2024, where EnQuest has repurchased nearly 49 million shares, with a portion being retained in treasury and the rest canceled. Such actions typically aim to boost shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, thus enhancing earnings per share.

