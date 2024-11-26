EnQuest PLC Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
EnQuest PLC has repurchased 578,877 of its own shares on 25 November 2024, as part of a share buyback program through Merrill Lynch, with an average price of 11.61 GBp per share. This buyback is part of a larger effort since April 2024, where EnQuest has repurchased nearly 49 million shares, with a portion being retained in treasury and the rest canceled. Such actions typically aim to boost shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, thus enhancing earnings per share.
For further insights into GB:ENQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
- Palantir’s Gets New Street-High Price Target from Analysts on Nasdaq Shift
- ‘A Leader in the Modern Knudsen Movement’: Bank of America Applauds Palantir Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.