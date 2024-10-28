News & Insights

EnQuest PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 28, 2024 — 03:19 am EDT

October 28, 2024

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing over 42 million of its own shares since April 2024, with a significant portion retained in Treasury. The latest transactions involved buying nearly 38,000 shares across multiple trading venues. This strategic move is part of EnQuest’s broader efforts to manage its share capital and boost shareholder value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

