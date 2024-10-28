EnQuest PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing over 42 million of its own shares since April 2024, with a significant portion retained in Treasury. The latest transactions involved buying nearly 38,000 shares across multiple trading venues. This strategic move is part of EnQuest’s broader efforts to manage its share capital and boost shareholder value.

