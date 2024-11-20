News & Insights

EnQuest PLC Enhances Share Value Through Buyback

November 20, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has repurchased 293,297 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 12.06 GBp per share as part of an ongoing share buyback program. Since April 2024, the company has bought back over 47 million shares, with a portion held in treasury and the rest canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This move affects the company’s total voting rights, which now stand at approximately 1.87 billion shares.

