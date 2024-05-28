EnQuest PLC Completes Share Buyback Transaction

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has recently executed a share repurchase, buying back 315,667 of its own shares through various trading venues on May 24, 2024, at an average price of 14.93 GBp per share. The repurchased shares, part of a larger programme announced in April, will be held in Treasury with some allocated to the Company’s Employee Benefit Trust and the remainder destined for cancellation. The company’s total voting rights now stand at 1,911,213,283 following the transaction.

