EnQuest PLC Advances Share Repurchase Initiative

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has actively repurchased 277,093 of its ordinary shares on May 30, 2024, at various prices across different trading venues, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program announced earlier. The company intends to hold the first 25 million shares acquired under this program in Treasury for future issuance to its Employee Benefit Trust, with subsequent shares being cancelled. As a result of the transaction, EnQuest PLC now holds over 5.7 million shares in Treasury, maintaining the total voting rights in the company at 1,910,190,108.

