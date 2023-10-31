EnQuest (LSE:ENQ) Price Target Increased by 7.53% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for EnQuest (LSE:ENQ) has been revised to 25.50 / share. This is an increase of 7.53% from the prior estimate of 23.72 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.80% from the latest reported closing price of 16.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in EnQuest. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENQ is 0.03%, a decrease of 19.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.82% to 104,701K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 31,958K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,800K shares, representing a decrease of 15.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 11,173K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,770K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 1.09% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 10,091K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,659K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 18.20% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 8,977K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,327K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 10.05% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,961K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,924K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 6.21% over the last quarter.

