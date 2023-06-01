EnQuest (LSE:ENQ) Price Target Decreased by 5.59% to 27.54

The average one-year price target for EnQuest (LSE:ENQ) has been revised to 27.54 / share. This is an decrease of 5.59% from the prior estimate of 29.17 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 85.08% from the latest reported closing price of 14.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in EnQuest. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENQ is 0.05%, a decrease of 17.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.47% to 108,907K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 36,800K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,415K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 23.24% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 12,241K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,457K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 28.56% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 9,659K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,910K shares, representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 17.39% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,924K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,809K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 26.79% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 7,081K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,179K shares, representing an increase of 12.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 25.68% over the last quarter.

